|
|
Age 62, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on December 27th in St. Paul, MN. Mike was born in St. Paul, MN to Virginia and James "Jim" on August 17, 1957. He was a beloved father, grandfather, friend, and loved by many. Preceded in death by parents Virginia and Jim. Survived by children Jim (Danielle), Patrick (Sue) and Megan (Carrie); grand children Connor, Blake, Zoey, Olivia and Declan; also numerous friends and relatives. Visitation will be 4 to 8 PM Thursday, January 2 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, January 3 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 West Seventh Street, St. Paul, MN 55102.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 30, 2019