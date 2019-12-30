Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
51 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael HAYDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. "Mike" HAYDEN


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. "Mike" HAYDEN Obituary
Age 62, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on December 27th in St. Paul, MN. Mike was born in St. Paul, MN to Virginia and James "Jim" on August 17, 1957. He was a beloved father, grandfather, friend, and loved by many. Preceded in death by parents Virginia and Jim. Survived by children Jim (Danielle), Patrick (Sue) and Megan (Carrie); grand children Connor, Blake, Zoey, Olivia and Declan; also numerous friends and relatives. Visitation will be 4 to 8 PM Thursday, January 2 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, January 3 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 West Seventh Street, St. Paul, MN 55102.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Download Now