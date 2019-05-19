|
Dr. Michael Spilane, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Jack and Lorraine, and sisters Patricia and Jacquelyn. Survived by sisters Jeanne, Diane and Kathleen, brother John and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by special friends Alice Connelly and Dr David J. Griffin. Dr. Spilane was a life long Minnesotan, graduating from DeLaSalle High School, Saint John's University and the University of Minnesota Medical School. After interning at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Texas, he returned to the University of Minnesota Medical School for a Fellowship in Internal Medicine including one year as Chief Resident. He was board certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics. He was an Assistant Professor of Medicine from 1973 until retirement in 2014. He was on numerous committees and held administrative roles at the Medical School. He spent his total career at Saint Paul Ramsey/Regions Hospital. There he also held numerous positions but focused on the treatment of the elderly (Geriatric Medicine). He started the Seniors Comprehensive Care Clinic, a pioneering team based care delivery model. Doctors working closely with nurse practitioners delivered comprehensive care in the clinic, assisted care facilities and nursing homes. He initiated and was the Director of the Department of Internal Medicine's Fellowship in Geriatric Medicine from 1988 to 2011. He was a beloved educator and mentor for hundreds of medical students, residents and fellows, as well as his devoted staff. He shared his enthusiasm for geriatrics and knowledge of medical care delivery by giving numerous lectures to medical professionals as well as non medical community groups. For 35 years he wrote a fact based but easily understood monthly medical column for seniors in Minnesota GoodAge Magazine. He served for 19 years on the Board of Directors of Volunteers of America, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping those in need. In addition to his love of medicine, he enjoyed running, biking, skiing, cooking for friends, his home in Shoreview and in particular, the Spilane family lake cottage in central Minnesota. He was greatly appreciated by his family for his loving and generous support. There will be no service and interment will be private. Remembrances can be directed to Catholic Charities, Saint John's University, the Union Gospel Mission or Little Brothers, Friends of the Elderly.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019