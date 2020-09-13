1/1
Michael Thomas DUMA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 55, of Hugo, MN Went peacefully of natural causes to rest with the Lord on August 8, 2020 during the Sturgis Rally. Mike worked for Murphy Warehouse for 21 years. He enjoyed talking smart and riding his motorcycle. He knew how to live life to the fullest each and every day, smiling and dancing wherever he went. Mike always made others feel special and believed that yesterday's problems were all small compared to living in the moment. Mike attended regular services at the Blacksmith Lounge where he always enjoyed greeting old friends and making new. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary. Survived by wife Janice Duma, his parents Sarah Duma and Bill (Sharon) Duma, brothers Jeff (Joy), Bob (Natalie), 3 nieces and 3 nephews. Mike will be missed by more friends than anyone can count. He will be remembered for his great hugs and willingness to always throw in his 2 cents when asked. He leaves behind a long road of great memories and numerous shenanigans. His legacy will live on forever through the friends that he has brought together. There will be a celebration of life at Blacksmith Lounge in Hugo, MN on Saturday, September 19 from 2:00 to 6:00pm. All friends and family are invited. Please bring your favorite Mike Duma stories to share.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved