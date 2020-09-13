Age 55, of Hugo, MN Went peacefully of natural causes to rest with the Lord on August 8, 2020 during the Sturgis Rally. Mike worked for Murphy Warehouse for 21 years. He enjoyed talking smart and riding his motorcycle. He knew how to live life to the fullest each and every day, smiling and dancing wherever he went. Mike always made others feel special and believed that yesterday's problems were all small compared to living in the moment. Mike attended regular services at the Blacksmith Lounge where he always enjoyed greeting old friends and making new. He is preceded in death by his sister, Mary. Survived by wife Janice Duma, his parents Sarah Duma and Bill (Sharon) Duma, brothers Jeff (Joy), Bob (Natalie), 3 nieces and 3 nephews. Mike will be missed by more friends than anyone can count. He will be remembered for his great hugs and willingness to always throw in his 2 cents when asked. He leaves behind a long road of great memories and numerous shenanigans. His legacy will live on forever through the friends that he has brought together. There will be a celebration of life at Blacksmith Lounge in Hugo, MN on Saturday, September 19 from 2:00 to 6:00pm. All friends and family are invited. Please bring your favorite Mike Duma stories to share.









