Of Mahtomedi, Minnesota Passed away peacefully May 30, 2020 Michael was born January 19, 1940 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the son of Patrick J. and Stella (Nadeau) Payton. Michael is preceded in death by his mother, Stella, father, Patrick, sister Maureen (Mo), daughter Shawn. Michael is survived by his wife Kathryn (Kitty) Francy-Payton; children Lynn (Dan) Simonson, Susan (Stuart) Samuelson, Patty (Gary) Skroch, Keith Payton, Kelly Payton, Courtney Redmond, Kate Francy and John Francy; 15 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother Patrick (Joan); many nieces and nephews. Our heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Minnesota Oncology Saint Paul Cancer and Infusion Center and Fairview Hospice. A private service will be held June 8 at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1095 DeSoto St., St. Paul, Minnesota. https://www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Michael-Payton 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.