Age 72, of Roseville Died peacefully on April 16, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia Ann Kloss (O'Neil); sister-in-law, Elizabeth M. O'Neil. He is survived by sister, Karen (Richard) Huff; niece, Jennifer (Michael) Popek; great nephew, Justin Popek; loving companion, Vessie Mateva; close and beloved in-laws, Mary (Michael) Hackner, John (Marsha) O'Neil, Michael (Melanie) O'Neil, Timothy (Teresa) O'Neil, Susan (Rick) Olzenak, Daniel O'Neil (Karen Loe); nieces and nephews, Tiffany (Nathan) Carlson, Tara (Jason) Tait, John (Danielle) O'Neil, Megan O'Neil, Joseph (Jessica) O'Neil, Caitlin (Andrew) Buchanan, Michelle (Adam) Hackner Woodruff, Timothy S. O'Neil, Matthew (Laura) Hackner, Nicholas Olzenak; great nieces and nephews, Adam Tait, Malakai Carlson, Keira Tait, Joshua Carlson, Annabelle Carlson, Joshua O'Neil, Jack O'Neil, Jeremia O'Neil. Mike will be missed by many, many friends and loved ones. Celebration of Life 1PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Road, Saint Paul with visitation from 11am-1pm before service and reception and meal to follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store