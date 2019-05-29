|
Age 86, of Oakdale Peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, siblings and beloved son-in-law, Gene. Survived by love of his life, Bonnie (Nicholson) Vruno; sister, Rosie; brother, Joe; children, Debbie Flick, Dan (Joanne), Mike (Sue), John (Maureen), Bonnie (John) Treacy; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren (2 on the way.) Mass of Christian Burial at 10am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Church of the Assumption, 51 Seventh Street W, Saint Paul, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Private burial at a later date. Memorials suggested to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Care and Center, 2076 St. Anthony Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55104. Dad, thank you for teaching us the value of Family First.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 29 to May 31, 2019