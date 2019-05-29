Home

POWERED BY

Services
Assumption Catholic Church
51 7th St W
St Paul, MN 55102
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
51 Seventh Street W
, Saint Paul,, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael VRUNO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Harry" VRUNO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael "Harry" VRUNO Obituary
Age 86, of Oakdale Peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, siblings and beloved son-in-law, Gene. Survived by love of his life, Bonnie (Nicholson) Vruno; sister, Rosie; brother, Joe; children, Debbie Flick, Dan (Joanne), Mike (Sue), John (Maureen), Bonnie (John) Treacy; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren (2 on the way.) Mass of Christian Burial at 10am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Church of the Assumption, 51 Seventh Street W, Saint Paul, MN. Visitation one hour prior. Private burial at a later date. Memorials suggested to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Care and Center, 2076 St. Anthony Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55104. Dad, thank you for teaching us the value of Family First.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 29 to May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.