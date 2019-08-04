Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Como Park Lutheran Church
1376 Hoyt Ave.
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Como Park Lutheran Church
1376 Hoyt Ave.
Of Lake Elmo Six weeks after a tragic accident at his home in Lake Elmo, Mike was taken off life support and passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 at Regions Hospital at the age of 61. He is preceded in death by his father, Jerome; and survived by his wife, Julie; daughters Kelli, Rachel and Britney; mother Barbara; brother Dennis; and many dear relatives and friends. Mike was a kind man who always had a smile on his face, a loving husband and father, a loyal friend, an avid golfer and a successful business owner. Visitation Tuesday, Aug. 6, 9-11 AM, memorial service 11 AM at Como Park Lutheran Church, 1376 Hoyt Ave. W. Luncheon to follow at Royal Golf Club, Lake Elmo, 11455 20th St. N.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
