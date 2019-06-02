|
Age 25 Unexpectedly on May 29, 2019 Survived by mother, Jodell "Missy" Boehlke; father, Tim Boehlke (Mel); brother, Joseph (Amy); niece, Hayden and grandmother, Joleen Tierney. Preceded in death by grandparents, Willis Boehlke, Jan Boehlke and Peter Tierney; uncle, Matt Shetka and cousin, Carter Tierney. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held on Friday, June 7th from 4-8PM at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear. Funeral service Saturday, June 8th at 11:00AM at ST. MATTHEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4101 Washington St. NE, Columbia Heights. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019