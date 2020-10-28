Age 63 Of North St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home on October 26th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mike was born on March 17, 1957. Survived by his love and life partner Nancy Diebel. Loving father of five children Karla, Mikey Jr, Matt, Kevin and Kory. Stepfather of Christopher (Keeley) Diebel and Nathan (Andrea) Diebel. Brother of Jeanette, Patrick (Kirsten), Joey, Rosie (Tom), Betty Ann (David). Grandfather of Brooke, Jordan, Alex, Chase and Lacey. Great-grandfather of Maverick. Best buddy of David (Kathy) Reibel. Uncle to countless nieces and nephews and friend to all who knew him. Preceded in death by parents, Agnes and Edward Sr. and brother Eddie Jr. Mike had great love for his family and a passion for fishing, hunting and time at the lake. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial Gathering Friday (October 30, 2020) 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com