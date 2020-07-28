1/1
Michael William OLSEM Jr.
Father, grandfather and loving brother, passed away suddenly on July 20, 2020 at age 55. Preceded in death by mother Sharon, father Michael Sr., and sister Kelly. Survived by son Kristopher Olsem (Nancy), grandson Daniel, daughter Kayla Williams, grandsons Jay and Julius and granddaughter Olivia; sisters Wendie Vandenbeusque (Roger) and Lisa Olsem; and brother Tom Olsem. Mike Jr. retired with full honors from the United States Army and celebrated his career with the military until the day he laid his head to rest. His love for his family was his greatest joy and we know that as we celebrate his memory and legacy, he is happily fishing and looking down on us with love. Rest in eternal peace Mike Jr., we will always love you and will never forget you.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 28, 2020.
