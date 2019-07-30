Home

Michaela "Micka" ANDERSEN

Michaela "Micka" ANDERSEN Obituary
Age 49, of Newport Passed away unexpectedly July 26, 2019 She is survived by her husband Brian; children Matthew, Jessie and Lauren; siblings Maura (Tom) Wallgren, Matthew (Jennifer) McDonough, Ellen Rose, Martin (Robyn) McDonough, Jocko (Linda) McDonough; father Ralph (Shirley) McDonough as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by mother Martha and sister Sheila. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am, Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park with visitation starting at 9 am until the time of service. A luncheon will be served following.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 30, 2019
