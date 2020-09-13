Age 57 Passed away August 6, 2020 Born on the eastside of St Paul, graduated from Johnson High in 1981. Preceded in death by her husband Timothy, parents: Jerry and Shirley Bruley (Nordstrom) siblings, Tim and Geraldine. Survived by Gina (Adam) Johnson, Toni (Taylor) Campbell, Renee Jensen, Joe, Craig and Colette Bruley. Celebration of Life: Battle Creek Park, 2350 Upper Afton Rd, Tuesday 9/22 11-4pm. Lunch served. COVID plan enforced. In lieu of flowers cash memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.