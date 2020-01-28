|
Of Mendota Heights Beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. Passed away on January 27, 2020 at age 54 years, surrounded by her family, after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by brother, Kevin Flynn; and parents-in-law, Jerry & Peggy Haigh. She is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Stephen; their wonderful daughters, Ellen (Ellie) and Katheryn (Katie); parents, John "Jake" and Jeanette Flynn; siblings, Debbie (John) Patterson, Mary Beth (Eric) Johnson, James Flynn, twin – Patrick (Marguerite) Flynn, and Megan (Jack) Weix; sisters-in-law, Julie (Dave) Wickard, Kathy (Tom) Nickelson, and Monica (Seth) Griak; and many nieces and nephews. Michele was very loving, caring, humorous and creative; she will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and co-workers. The family wishes to thank the medical specialists at Abbott Hospital and Minnesota Oncology. Special thanks to both brother-in-law, Dr. Eric Johnson, for his kindness and guidance, and Janie Sydor, RN, Our Lady of Peace Hospice, for her tremendous care, compassion and support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 30, at 11AM, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 1938 Stanford Avenue, Saint Paul, with a visitation beginning at 9AM. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55104, or to donor's choice. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020