Michele Marie DeLORME
Age 70 Of Roseville Michele died October 18, 2020 of complications from gallbladder cancer. She spent much of her career as a children's librarian, and the last fifteen as Children's Media Specialist in the Saint Paul elementary school system, retiring in 2010. Her talents were many: story-telling, historical re-enacting, dyeing natural and synthetic fibers, finger-weaving, beadwork, and making sashes, scarves, and wall hangings out of Japanese kimono silk. Preceded in death by father Harry DeLorme, mother Marie Fraser DeLorme, and elder brother Don. Survived by sister-in-law Karin (Don); brothers Dennis (Connie); Joe; Andre (Marla); and Larry (Shar); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private service will be held next spring, when her beloved lilacs bloom. Memorials may be sent by Michele's request to the American Cancer Society, Sholom-Johnson Hospice, and the end of life Doula program.




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
