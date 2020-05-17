Age 50 of Rosemount Passed away peacefully at home May 9th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She valiantly fought ovarian cancer for 7½ years. The cancer will not be what she is remembered for. She was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and teacher. She touched so many people's lives in her 27 year elementary school teaching career, as a teacher who was dedicated to all students. She had such a passion and purpose teaching – at levels we all hope we can find in our lives. Survived by husband Erik, son Ben, daughter Abigail, parents Jim and Sandy Servatius, brother Mike (Lisa), and many nieces and nephews. Memorials to Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance. Private Mass of Christian burial, St. Joseph Church, Rosemount. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Rosemount. Memorial gathering pending in June due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check back for further updates. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.