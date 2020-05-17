Michelle (Servatius) BAKER
Age 50 of Rosemount Passed away peacefully at home May 9th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She valiantly fought ovarian cancer for 7½ years. The cancer will not be what she is remembered for. She was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and teacher. She touched so many people's lives in her 27 year elementary school teaching career, as a teacher who was dedicated to all students. She had such a passion and purpose teaching – at levels we all hope we can find in our lives. Survived by husband Erik, son Ben, daughter Abigail, parents Jim and Sandy Servatius, brother Mike (Lisa), and many nieces and nephews. Memorials to Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance. Private Mass of Christian burial, St. Joseph Church, Rosemount. Private interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Rosemount. Memorial gathering pending in June due to COVID-19 restrictions, please check back for further updates. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
