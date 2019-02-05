|
Age 54, of Lakeville Passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. At the time of her death Michelle was surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on June 3, 1964, the daughter of Paulyne Davio and Martin Kenney. Michelle graduated from John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California. Michelle obtained her Bachelor's Degree from U.C.L.A., and her Law Degree from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles, California, where she met her beloved husband Scott Lynch. Michelle and Scott were married on September 12, 1992 at Saint Finbar Catholic Church in Burbank, California. Michelle was a Partner at the law firm of Knutson, Flynn & Deans, P.A. in Mendota Heights where she specialized in providing legal representation to school districts. Michelle also served on the Board of Directors for the Academy of Holy Angels. Michelle's most important role was being a devoted wife to Scott and a loving mother to Collin and Troy. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time and entertaining her family and friends at their lake home on Bay Lake. Michelle was a humble and faithful servant and a devoted parishioner at All Saints Catholic Church in Lakeville. She is survived by her husband Scott Lynch; her sons Collin and Troy; her mother Paulyne Davio and step-father Domenic Vennari; her father Martin Kenney; her brother Kevin Kenney of Edwards, Colorado, her sister Kendra Kenney of Burbank, California; her mother-in-law Beverly Lynch of Cedar Rapids Iowa; her sisters-in-law Linda Stigers of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Jeannie (Clark) Cogley of Des Moines, Iowa, and Lori Kaplan of Sussex, Wisconsin; and her nieces and nephews Bret, Julie, Jennifer, Kim, Karie, Steven (Gabby), Clayton, Jason, Kristi, Karla, Stephanie. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Willard Lynch, sister-in-law Dixie Baughman and step-father Frank Davio.The Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:30a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Visitation will begin on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00-8:00p.m. at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723), and also one hour prior to Mass at church. Memorials preferred to the family to be used for scholarships for students at All Saints Catholic School and Academy of Holy Angels. White Funeral Home Lakeville Chapel www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 5, 2019