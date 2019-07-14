Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Age 39 of Lake Elmo Passed away peacefully July 6, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Willard (Tammy) Mueller and Vicky Reardon; brothers, Gene (Tasha) Mueller and Randy Lee; sisters, Alisha (Derek) Manke, Tricia (Victor) Flores Ortega and Katie Reardon; nieces, Ashlee and Kylee Mueller, Abbigail Dahl; nephew, Clayton Quinlan; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends. Celebration of Life Saturday, July 20 at 12:00 PM at BRADSAHW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, with a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 AM– 12:00 PM. Interment Rentz Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
