|
|
Age 39 of Lake Elmo Passed away peacefully July 6, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Willard (Tammy) Mueller and Vicky Reardon; brothers, Gene (Tasha) Mueller and Randy Lee; sisters, Alisha (Derek) Manke, Tricia (Victor) Flores Ortega and Katie Reardon; nieces, Ashlee and Kylee Mueller, Abbigail Dahl; nephew, Clayton Quinlan; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends. Celebration of Life Saturday, July 20 at 12:00 PM at BRADSAHW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, with a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 AM– 12:00 PM. Interment Rentz Cemetery. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019