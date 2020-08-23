Michelle had a strong passion for creating quilts and fabric art. She loved to read, travel, and spend time with her family, especially at Walt Disney World. Preceded in death by parents Arla and Jess Baker and brother James Baker. Survived by her husband of 44 years, Dean, her children Jessica and Joshua (Lana), and brother Dale. The family is grateful for the attentive, loving care and support provided by the Fairview Home Care and Hospice teams. Memorials can be made in Michelle's name to St. Jude to help kids fight cancer: www.stjude.org/donatetoday
. No memorial service will be held.