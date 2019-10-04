Home

Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
2119 Stillwater Ave
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Michelle "Shelli" KANE


1974 - 2019
Michelle "Shelli" KANE Obituary
Age 45, of Roseville Passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 Preceded in death by grandfather, James "Midge" Kane. Shelli loved music, watching movies, and shopping. Shelli is survived by her mother, Bess (Dave) Farrell; grand-mother, Irene Kane; significant other, Jon Paulson; best friend, Jamie; aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom will all miss her dearly. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 7th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church 2119 Stillwater Ave, St. Paul. Evening visitation Sunday, October 6th 4-7 PM at Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave, St. Paul. Interment Union Cemetery. Wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2019
