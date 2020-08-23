1/1
Michelle L. MEIER
Age 59, of St. Paul Park Passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 18, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home. Preceded in death by infant daughter, Katherine; and grandson, Landen. Survived by loving husband, Jimmy; children, Will (Amy) McEvoy, John (Megan) McEvoy and Jeanne McEvoy; grandchildren, Rhianna, Mackenzie, Ashton, Liam and Mason; parents, Charles and Joyce Goecks; sisters, Geraldine Rothrock, Tammy Kautzer (Rick Ruxton), Janet Reppen, Connie (Robert) Koorevaar-Goecks; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation 4-6 PM, Tues., Aug. 25 at Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071 and continues Wed., Aug. 26 at 9:30 AM at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Wed., Aug. 26 at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society-Relay For Life South Washington County, 950 Blue Gentian Rd., Ste. 100, Eagan, MN 55121. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
