Age 50 of Newport Died unexpectedly on April 30, 2020 due to complications from diabetes. Survived by daughter Elizabeth Porcello; granddaughter Alita; parents Robert and Marie; sisters Barbara (Rich) DeMars, Sue (Kurt) Schwedler, Julie (Dan Danielson) Naylor as well as many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services will be planned at a later date.











