Age 72 Passed away March 31, surrounded by the love of many family and friends. Born in Germany after her parents left Poland following the Holocaust, she grew up in Sweden before coming to America with her family in 1953. Since arriving her life has been defined by her dedication to her family and her community. Survived by her husband Mort Naiman of 20 years, children Adam (Gina), Jason (Vickie), and Marni (Gal), and grandchildren Jack, Maddy, Sam, Elliot, Olivia and Gabe. Micki's legacy will also be defined by the ongoing funding of Camp Micki, camps in the former Soviet Union that provides Jewish children the opportunity to have a Jewish summer experience. Funeral 11:00 a.m.WEDNESDAY April 3rd at TEMPLE ISRAEL, 2323 Fremont Ave. So., Mpls. Contributions can be made in Micki's honor to the Camp Micki Fund or the Micki and Mort Holocaust Education Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation, payable to Mpls Jewish Federation, 111 Cheshire Ln, Suite 50, Minnetonka, MN, 55305. SHIVA, 7 PM Wednesday and Thursday at Temple Israel and then from Friday 10AM through Tuesday morning at the home of Micki and Mort Naiman, 11329 Timberline Rd., Minnetonka. Hodroff-Epstein 612 871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 2, 2019