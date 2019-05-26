|
|
Age 90 of Minneapolis We have said goodbye to one of the greatest women one could have ever known, Arylss Viola Mignette Najarian, often referred to as Mig, Miggie, Grandmig and Mignette. Mignette peacefully passed into heaven on May 24, 2019 at 10:05 am at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She suffered a massive stroke on April 17th just before Easter and never recovered. The eldest of 6 children, she was born in Benson, MN on November 29, 1928. She lived most of her life in Minnesota raising her 4 boys on Lake Harriet and then transitioned to Stillwater with her husband Dr. John S. Najarian of which they were married 67 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Art (ATL) Anderson, her mother, Dorothy Anderson (Fahl) and her son, Paul Najarian. Many succeed her. Her husband, Dr. John S. Najarian (91); sons, Jon (Brigid) Najarian, Dave (Kris) Najarian; daughter-in-law Julie Najarian; Pete (Lisa/Loopie) Najarian. Her grandchildren, Jessica (Eric) Bell (32), Daved (Becky) Najarian (27), Dominique Najarian (25), Lex Najarian (25), Jon Jon Najarian (22), Kole Najarian (20), Michael Najarian (20), Tristen Najarian (20), Finola Najarian (15), Sophia Najarian (14), Jackson Najarian (13), Bella Najarian (11). Her great grandchildren, Charlie (3), Xander (9mos.) Her siblings, Wayne Anderson, Junette Cockerill, Violette Mae Lileberg, Claudette Ann McCollar, Patti Lou Smola. Nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends are not to be forgotten. We were all so incredibly fortunate to have had Mignette teach us so many character building values in life. She was a pillar in her community and family. She attended Gustavus Adolphus, then graduated from Bethesda College with a nursing degree. She was president of the The Gustavus Adolpuhs Library Associates, part of the sisterhood of Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) to name just a few. Over the years, she took in 26 young women for months at a time to help Lutheran Social Services care for unwed mothers. However, her greatest accomplishment in life was raising 4 incredibly kind, humble and successful men and being the backbone for one of the worlds most renowned transplant surgeons. She was a force! Mignette adamantly requested no services for her passing. As such, the family will honor her desire and celebrate her life privately. The Najarian family encourages others to do the same. Minnesota's loss is now Heaven's gain…and God has gained a great one! Rest peacefully Miggie, you are sorely missed!
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019