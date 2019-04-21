|
Passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains in Capu Codrului, Romania, to Alexandru & Marie on April 7, 1928. Through post WWII Europe to the lumber camps and gold mines of Canada to the construction sites of the Twin Cities he lived & worked with passion & pride. Survived by his loving wife Paula; children Brigitte Pascutoi, Victor Pascutoi (Joanne Lowe) and Ken Pascutoi (Nancy); grandchildren Alexandra (Alex), Natalie & Michael; extended family and friends. Service Monday (April 22) at 11:00 am at ST. MARY'S ROMANIAN ORTHODOX CHURCH, 189 Atwater Street West, St. Paul with visitation one hour before the service. Interment Oakland Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The Pillars Hospice Home of Oakdale.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019