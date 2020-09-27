Mike Vasquez was born 11/14/1927; passed peacefully 9/18/2020. He is survived by the love of his life Petra Vasquez whom he was married to for 64 years, daughters Patricia Simons (Rick), Michele Zywiec (Bill), Rebecca Frisch (Joe), 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. Preceded in death grandson Joseph T. Frisch. Mike was born in St. Paul Park as a first generation American. He graduated from St. Paul Park Senior High School. As a young man he was captain of his football team (always a leader, not a follower) a golden gloves boxer and was enlisted in the army and fought in the Korean War. He worked as a locomotive engineer for the Burlington Northern Railroad until he retired at age 63. He traveled to Iceland, England and Spain during retirement with Petra. He lived and raised his family in South St. Paul until he moved with Petra to St. Therese Senior Living in 2016. Mike had a zest for life and almost always had a smile on his face, he was known to be an outgoing, kind, hardworking, honest and fair man. He had a robust laugh and loved to fish, cook, socialize, watch hockey and organize. He was always attentive, kind and happy to be with those he loved and whom loved him back. The world was a better place for having him and we will miss him every day. Rest In Peace, your loving family.









