Age 99, formerly of Maplewood, MN Died peacefully May 11, 2020. Born June 22, 1920 in St. Paul, MN. Served as a Captain in the US Army Nurse Corps in the China-Burma-India Theater during WWII. Later worked as a Public Health Nurse, until her marriage to John (Jack) Grealish. They raised one son, William (Bill) Grealish. Preceded in death by husband Jack and son Bill. Survived by sister Esther Terrell, grandchildren Essia Redig, Ryan (Emily) Grealish, Annie Grealish, great granddaughter Evelynn Redig, daughter-in-law Christine Grealish, many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. Lifelong member of Presentation Catholic Church, St. Paul Sokol, and Maplewood Moose. Millie will be remembered for her kindness, selfless service, sense of humor, positive outlook, deep faith and love of life. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to: Jack and Mildred Endowment Fund, c/o The Catholic Foundation of Southern Nebraska, 3700 Sheridan Blvd., Ste. 9, Lincoln, NE 68506.









