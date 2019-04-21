|
Age 97 passed away on April 12, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul with family members at her side. She was born to the late Anna and John Fisher on March 29, 1922. Millie was the youngest of five children, all of whom predeceased her (Adeline Bartl, Frank Fisher, George Fisher and Gertrude Crowe). Her loving husband of 70 years, Michael Mrozinski "Mike," passed away in 2016. She is survived by 32 nieces and nephews and their respective spouses. Millie was raised and lived her entire life in South St. Paul, except for the past three years when she was a resident of Southview Senior Living in West St. Paul. She and Mike were active and devoted members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in South St. Paul. They were one of the very first couples married at Holy Trinity. Mildred's entire working career, which spanned a period of 42 years, was in banking with Drovers State Bank (now Bremer Bank). She mastered a wide variety of responsibilities for the bank and was recognized for her talents by being elected the first woman Vice President of the bank. During her banking career she was the first woman in the State of Minnesota to graduate from the esteemed School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. During her career she was a member of several national, state and local organizations affiliated with the banking industry. She was also active in many local civic and charitable organizations where she graciously volunteered her time and talents. Her retirement years were focused on spending more time with her husband Mike, volunteering on committees and projects at Holy Trinity Church, and utilizing her extensive baking, cooking and sewing skills. She was particularly well known for her great variety and volume (in the hundreds) of Christmas cookies baked each year. Millie took great delight and pride in making these "goodies" available to relatives, friends, neighbors and those in need. She was a special person to her many nieces and nephews and her house was always open to visits they frequently made to their last surviving aunt. During retirement Millie also became an avid follower and fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. She would rarely miss watching one of their games. Family members extend a special heartful thanks and appreciation to the staff at Southview Senior Living in West St. Paul and St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul for their kind and thoughtful care and assistance they provided. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Mildred's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 749 6th Avenue S., South St. Paul, MN, with the Reverend John Eckert presiding. Visitation will take place at the Church at 10:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum in Mendota Heights. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019