Mildred passed peacefully the morning of June 11th, 2020 from complications following a stroke. Mildred was born on the Eastside of St. Paul, in 1925. She is preceded in death by her parents John & Mary DeMarco, her husband Thomas M. Connolly, and her brothers and sisters, Joseph, Frank, Jennie, Lucy, Margaret, Irene, Louis, Helen, Rose, John Jr., James, Albert, Louise, and many nieces & nephews. She is survived by her children Maureen (Neil), Cathleen (Richard), Rev. Kevin, Sean (Datlynh), Colleen (Charles), and Eileen (David); her grandchildren, Thomas (Sherry), Elizabeth (Keith), and Christina; her great-grandchildren Connor, Cooper, Alexandria, and many nieces & nephews. Mildred graduated from Johnson High School and went to work at Caldwell Phillips as a secretary to Mr. Caldwell. Through out her life she used her clerical skills to build a great life for herself and her children after becoming a young widow. After retiring from the Ramsey County Land and Taxation Division, Mildred enjoyed her time volunteering at the MaryHill Retreat Center and the Cathedral of St. Paul. Mildred cherished family above all and loved family gatherings, especially when her grandchildren and 'great-grands' were there! She gained great strength from her faith. She enjoyed gardening, reading, knitting, watching movies outside, and listening to Pavarotti. She will be greatly missed! Her family wishes to thank everyone at Iris Park Commons/Episcopal Homes for the amazing love and care they provided to Mildred over the last three and half years. She truly enjoyed her time there. The family also thanks the staff at Langton Shores & Optage Hospice/Presbyterian Homes for their care of her in the last days. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of St. Paul on Tuesday, June 16th at 11:00AM, with a visitation beginning at 10:00AM (Covid restrictions in place/masks encouraged). Mildred will be buried with her husband, Thomas, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Butte, MT. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Red Cross/Twin Cities, The Cathedral of St. Paul, or the Episcopal Homes Foundation are requested. 651-698-0796