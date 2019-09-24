Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2701 N. Rice St
Roseville, MN
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
2701 N. Rice St
Roseville, MN
Mildred Elizabeth SJOSTRAND


1917 - 2019
Mildred Elizabeth SJOSTRAND Obituary
Age 102, of Vadnais Heights Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by husband, Melver; daughter, Rita; grandson, Matthew; parents, Henry and Hermine Kruschke; and brother, Harold Stoskopf. Survived by children, Carolyn (Woody) Hayes, Joy (Michael) Wolfram, Phyllis (Ron) Goodman and John (Jan) Sjostrand; grandchildren, Peter Hayes, Michael Hayes, Michelle (Michael) Schlueter, Mark (Lucy) Wolfram, Janelle (Tracy) Thompson, Jennifer (Todd) Gimble, Joshua Goodman, Leah (Matthew) Krotzer, Nathan (BJ) Sjostrand; great-grandchildren, Thor, Hannah, Andrew, Greta, Eve, Natalie, Nathan, Miradie, Consolate, Lydia, Dominic, Lucas, Ariana, Cyrus and Ella; step-grandchildren, Tracey (Lex) Corliss and their children Chase and Livia, Kelly (Shawn) Wolkerstorfer and their children Kodi and Ryan; adopted family, Susana Espinosa de Sygulla (Warren) and their children Abi and Benji; many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL FUNERAL HOME; 515 W. Hwy 96 at Macubin, Shoreview. Funeral service Friday 11:30 AM (visitation 10:30 – 11:30 AM) at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH; 2701 N. Rice St, Roseville. Interment will be held on Tuesday, October 1st at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to North Heights Lutheran Church, Jehovah Lutheran Church, Lutheran Indian Ministries or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 24, 2019
