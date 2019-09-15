|
Age 81 - Of Vadnais Heights Passed away peacefully Sept. 13, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Selma and Henry Anderson; husband, James; grandsons, D.J. and Stuart; and son-in-law, Rodney Morgan. Survived by children, Darrell (Carol), Dale (Debra), Carol Morgan, and Dean (Carolyn); 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen, Doris, Janice, Andy, and Georgia; nieces, nephews and many friends. Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 18 at UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 1000 Long Lake Rd, New Brighton. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 12-1 PM Wednesday. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 15, 2019