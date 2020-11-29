1/
Mildred "Millie" LOVITT
1933 - 2020
Age 87 of Oakdale, Minnesota Passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Mildred was born October 9, 1933. She is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; her parents, Henry and Bertha; and her son, Michael. She is the mother of Marty, Mitchell (Teri), & Tessa; foster mother of Barbara Heilscher; grandmother of five; great-grand mother of two; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Join us for her funeral service on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020, at 12:00 pm, with visitation from 10a-12p, at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave, St Paul, with interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
