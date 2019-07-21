|
Age 95, of Mount Dora, Florida Went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14th, 2019. She was born in September, 1923, in St. Paul, Mn. and was the youngest of 14 children. She was a graduate of St. Agnes School and the University of Minnesota, where she obtained a degree in home economics. Millie (Hermes) Moder, married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) on June 19th, 1946. She and Bob, were members of Holy Childhood and St. Rose Churches. Millie was an avid golfer and bridge player, known for her "Three No Trump" hand. She and Bob operated a successful Real Estate company in St. Paul, until their retirement to Mount Dora, Florida in 2014. Millie is survived by Robert, her loving husband of 73 years; son, Roger (Peggy); daughter, Cheryl (Jerry); granddaughters, Melinda and Robin; as well as many friends and will be deeply missed by all. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 25th, 2019, 11a.m, at Garden of Life Chapel, Waterman Village, in Mount Dora, Florida. Interment to be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul. The family requests no memorials. Services have been entrusted to Steverson, Hamlin and Hilbish of Tavares, Florida, at which memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the tribute wall.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019