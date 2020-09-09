Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on September 4th, 2020. Millie was preceded in death by her husband Charlie. She is survived by her children; Vicki (John) Dunlap, Chris Tierney, Beth (Jim) Bulleigh, and Jane (Heather Craig) Tierney, as well as 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at All Saints Catholic Church, Lakeville, on Friday September 11 at 11 AM. Visitation one hour prior to service at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Trl, Lakeville. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. White Funeral Home Lakeville 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com