Of Rural Somerset, WI Passed away on May 10, 2020 at the age of 92. Survived by Audrey, his wife of 69 years; children; grandchildren; and great-grand children. Private family service to be held 5/17/20 at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, East Farmington, WI. Memorials are preferred to the family.









