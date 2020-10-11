Age 92 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Russell; and son, Tom. Survived by daughters, Deb (LeRoy) Klein and Rose; grandchildren, Amy (Chris), Daniel (Anna), Andrew (Heidi) and their mother, Liz; great-grandson, Hunter; siblings, Elmer, Norbert (Clara), Dottie, Teresa (Steve); and sisters-in-law, Sue and Donnie. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Oct. 15, 10am at St. Rose of Lima Church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to the family. 651-631-2727