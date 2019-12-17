|
Age 92 Of Hugo Preceded in death by wife Ruth. Survived by children Keith (Teddy), Kevin (Lisa), and Milo; grandchildren Carl, Christina, and Mike; and 2 great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at Community of Grace Lutheran Church 4000 Linden Street , White Bear Lake, MN. Visitation for one hour prior to the service. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Mahtomedi. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019