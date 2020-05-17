Milton ANDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 92 July 26, 1927 to May 13, 2020 Of West Sweden Township, Frederic, WI. Survived by children, Brian, Keryl Huerkes, Bruce, Brad; 5 grand children; 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded by parents, Edward and Violet; siblings, Gordon, Irving, Kermit, Marion. Private burial in West Sweden with a memorial service at a future date. Family requests memorials to Grace Lutheran Church. Rowe Funeral Home www.rowefh.com 715-327-4475




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rowe Funeral Home - Frederic
101 Cedar St.
Frederic, WI 54837
715-327-4475
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved