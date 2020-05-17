Age 92 July 26, 1927 to May 13, 2020 Of West Sweden Township, Frederic, WI. Survived by children, Brian, Keryl Huerkes, Bruce, Brad; 5 grand children; 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded by parents, Edward and Violet; siblings, Gordon, Irving, Kermit, Marion. Private burial in West Sweden with a memorial service at a future date. Family requests memorials to Grace Lutheran Church. Rowe Funeral Home www.rowefh.com 715-327-4475
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.