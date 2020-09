Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19th. He is survived by wife, Joan; children, Randy (Jane), Tim (Mary) and Joe (Andrea), as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mick lived in South St. Paul all his life and worked at Kamish Excavation for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and just being "Papa Mick". Due to COVID, a gathering of family and friends will be scheduled for a later date. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com