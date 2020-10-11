1/1
Milton "Sonny" KREUSER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Milton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 96 Died peacefully with family present on September 26, 2020. Survived by children Rozanne (Jerel) Turner, Sara (Randy) Nelson, Joe (Tara) Kreuser; grandchildren Jonathan Turner, David (Susan) Turner, Rose (Patrick) Shannon, Michelle (Logan) Hartwig, Allison (Jonathan) Meyers, Olaf (Kyla) Nelson, Justis Hirsch Kreuser; sister-in-law and friend Norma King; brother-in-law George O'Neill; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife of 70 years Betty Kreuser; daughter Sherri Kreuser; sister Betty O'Neill; parents Henry and Rose (Brick) Kreuser. Family is grateful for the many years of love and caregiving by niece Cindy Weber. Family extends thanks to Anthony Richie, MD and Allina Health Hospice for their care. Memorial donations to South St. Paul Educational Foundation (www.sspef. com), The St. Paul Ski Club (www. stpaulskiclub.com), or choice of donor. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Eagan, MN on October 12, 2020 at 9:30am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family requests that Mass be reserved for family and close friends. The Mass will be livestreamed at: http://stream.sjn.org or https://www. youtube.com/user/SJNChannel. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-454-9488





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
The Mass will be livestreamed at: http://stream.sjn.org or https://www. youtube.com/user/SJNChannel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved