Age 96 Died peacefully with family present on September 26, 2020. Survived by children Rozanne (Jerel) Turner, Sara (Randy) Nelson, Joe (Tara) Kreuser; grandchildren Jonathan Turner, David (Susan) Turner, Rose (Patrick) Shannon, Michelle (Logan) Hartwig, Allison (Jonathan) Meyers, Olaf (Kyla) Nelson, Justis Hirsch Kreuser; sister-in-law and friend Norma King; brother-in-law George O'Neill; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife of 70 years Betty Kreuser; daughter Sherri Kreuser; sister Betty O'Neill; parents Henry and Rose (Brick) Kreuser. Family is grateful for the many years of love and caregiving by niece Cindy Weber. Family extends thanks to Anthony Richie, MD and Allina Health Hospice for their care. Memorial donations to South St. Paul Educational Foundation (www.sspef. com), The St. Paul Ski Club (www. stpaulskiclub.com
), or choice of donor. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Eagan, MN on October 12, 2020 at 9:30am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family requests that Mass be reserved for family and close friends. The Mass will be livestreamed at: http://stream.sjn.org
or https://www. youtube.com/user/SJNChannel
. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-454-9488