Age 82, of Ironton Died on June 1, 2019 surrounded by his family at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Milton was born on May 16, 1937 to Clive and Ina Travis at home on Crosby Beach. Milton graduated from the Crosby-Ironton High School, class of 1955. After graduating, he went into the Army where he served as a Court Marshall Clerk. After his discharge from the Army, he went to work as a draftsman in Philadelphia designing some of the first computers and spaceships. Milt moved on from Philadelphia to Baltimore to work alongside his parents running a mobile diner, and then to Derwood, Maryland to work in their mom and pop store. It was there where he met his wife Julia Woodard. They moved back to Crosby in 1970 where they joined his father in business at Travis Plumbing and Heating. In 1980, Milt and his family moved to North St. Paul where here he worked at North St. Paul Plumbing until 1990 when upon retirement came back home to the Crosby area. Milt's attitude of giving to all and his heartfelt ability of caring even to those he barely knew will make his presence missed everywhere around the Crosby area. Milt is survived by his wife of 56 years, Julia; two sons, Richard and Ronald; two daughters, Anita and Sheila; 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and four sisters, Marge, Eleanor, Beverly and Patricia. Preceding Milt in death are his parents; a brother, Perry; and a sister, Helen. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Woodland Cemetery in Crosby with full military honor given by the Myrin-James American Legion Post #443, Ironton. Following the graveside service there will be an informal gathering at the legion.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 4, 2019