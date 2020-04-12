|
|
of St. Paul, MN Born 12-5-1934 and passed away peacefully April 3, 2020 in St. Croix Falls, WI. Milton is survived by children, LaVonne, Julie, Annette, Barb, Laura, Curt, and Jennifer; siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life service is scheduled 1PM, on June 13, 2020. Location: 1531 127th St., New Richmond, WI 54017. Further info contact: Curtis Waldon [email protected] or Annette Foltz [email protected] Rowe Funeral Home 715-472-2444 www.rowefh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020