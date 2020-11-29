Age 89 Lifelong resident of St. Paul, MN, passed away peacefully on November 22. Her declining health was sadly hastened by isolation and loneliness during the COVID pandemic. Preceded in death by husband, James; sisters Sarah, Carmen and Grace, brothers Samuel and Pat, Survived by brother Joseph, children, Carol (Norm) Morse, grandchildren, Emma (Nick) Kutz and Samuel (Shana) Morse, great-grandchildren, Colin and Stella. Mickey was a loyal Twins and Viking supporter, she enjoyed bowling, shopping and going to the casinos. A private service for immediate family, and a Celebration of Minnie's Life will be scheduled at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Episcopal Church Home. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society
