Loving Mother, Grandma, Sister, Rowing Coach, age 76, passed away November 5, 2019 with her son by her side. She was born July 14, 1943 on a farm in Bright, Ontario and was the second born of 15 children. Miriam studied nursing at the College of Saint Scholastica. She went on to work as an OR nurse for many years. At the age of 31 she began her passion of competitive rowing and started coaching at age 40. Miriam coached countless champions and is a legacy in the rowing community. Her rowers, family and friends would describe Miriam as tough, intimidating, loud and direct, but under her tough exterior she had a heart of gold. She will be remembered for her loyalty, generosity, thoughtfulness, and her legendary Thanksgiving dinners. In addition to rowing, Miriam's great passion was her two grandchildren. She spent her days loving and teaching them. They loved her unconditionally. Preceded in death by her parents, Allan and Edna; siblings, Luke, James and Myrtle. She will be deeply missed by her son, Zephaniah (Dana); grandchildren, Leah Miriam and Zephaniah Levi; siblings, Ruth (Hugo), Naomi, Moses (Connie), Mark (Reida), Zenas, Amon (Camille), Amos (Christel), Joel (Jadee), Jona (Alicia), Elam (Janis), Eden (Cecile); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews. A celebration of life will be held on November 11th at White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church in Mahtomedi at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please send your stories and memories of Miriam to [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019