|
|
Passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019, at the age of 94. Born to John and Lillian (Frantsi) Isaacson, Miriam was a consummate lover of nature and early environmentalist. Miriam always loved her time in her garden and a meal at her table always included a healthy dose of fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the earth. She would spend time walking her woods where wild animals were plentiful and she loved taking note of new birds and animals that took up residence nearby – from deer to wolves to her beloved cats. It would be difficult to describe Miriam without speaking to her love of her perpetual family of cats – every winter morning, a trail of footprints led from their comfortable home to the house where she would have a meal waiting for them. She called them each by name and they would only come for her – a cat siren song. Her peaceful and kind spirit became part of the fiber of the land she loved so much over her 91 years on the Iron Range. Miriam's love of land and animals originated from her commitment to her community – she grew up in Iron, Minnesota, part of the Finnish farming community with her brothers and sister. She was enrolled in one of the first classes of women to enter Eveleth Junior College – cultivating an interest in science and medicine that would follow her through life. When Miriam met the love of her life, Frank Jagunich, Jr. who she married in 1943, she welcomed the challenge of building a house with him, raising their family, and embracing the Croatian community into her life which brought her even more joy and love. Miriam loved life and never once expressed a concern that life was hard. She enjoyed and treasured life on the Iron Range and drew great pride and deep strength from that journey. Be it learning her new husband's family language (Croatian), driving a tractor, working for the township election board, teaching catechism, or stoking a coal-wood-burning stove into her 90s, Miriam eagerly took on each challenge and cultivated a stronger commitment and love of family and the Iron Range community. Miriam leaves behind a legacy of compassion, art, music, and thirst for learning. Her house was always filled with books, sewing, knitting, crocheting, and song that established family values that echo today in her grandchildren and great grand-children. She always had a great zeal for life and thought of her life as having been fascinating and rewarding. Her words to live by would best be seen in her ability "to take life as it comes and make the best of it". Miriam will be deeply missed by everyone who sat at her table for a cup of coffee or a scoop of ice cream and enjoyed lively conversation – it brought her great joy to feed her family and her community – food for the body and food for the soul. Miriam is survived by daughters Mary (Stephen) Keto and Frances (Lee) Faust, son-in-law Joseph Schepers, grandchildren and great grand-children, brother-in-law Larry Pappone, sister-in-law Judy Isaacson, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Frank A. Jagunich Jr., daughter Harriet Schepers, son Frank (Theresa) Jagunich), and her brothers and sister. Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday, March 1, 2019, at 12 noon at Resurrection Catholic Church, 301 Adams Avenue, Eveleth, MN 55734. Visitation will be at 11:00 am until the Mass. Interment will be in the Eveleth Cemetery. Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home www.cron-sheehy.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019