US Army Vet Age 68 Died on 7/7/19 from complications of Parkinsons Disease. He is survived by sister, Ann Rushfeldt (Wayzata), and two brothers, John (Golden Valley) and Bob (Dallas, Texas), as well as 8 nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Mischa will be remembered for his unconditional acceptance and friend-liness to everyone he met; as well as his military service to our Country and his 50+ years of AA sobriety. Family would like to thank The Estates of Excelsior as well as Moments Hospice for their attentive and compassionate care. Mischa will be interred at Ft. Snelling. Private service pending.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019