Age 89, Professor Emeritus U of MN, Morse Distinguished Teaching Professor of Social Science, passed away December 7, 2019. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; son, David; and daughter, Eden (Tony); grandchildren, Anya (Kyle), Aleiya, Jacob, Yasha, Elise and Mia; and daughter-in-law, Lily. Mischa was a man of ideas who was dedicated to the students he taught for more than 50 years and was the recipient of numerous teaching awards. He was especially proud of his work on the committee which led to the creation of the Department of African American Studies at the U of MN. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and his family was the most important thing in his life. Funeral service 1:00 pm SUNDAY, December 8th, at HODROFF- EPSTEIN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 671 Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Memorials preferred to donor's favorite charity. SHIVA, 7:00 pm on Sunday, please call funeral home for location. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019