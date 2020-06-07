Of St. Paul Age 51 Passed peacefully in his Forest Lake home on the night of Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Wiley Mulligan, and sister, Kathleen. Mitchell is survived in his immediate family by his siblings: Michael, Michele, Lynn, Mark, and Kerry, as well as his daughter, Abigail. Mitch was a beloved and very active member of his community and in any charity he could help with. He was an avid outdoorsman and a lover of history. Mitch seemed to know everyone everywhere he went. He loved to make people laugh and was known to crack a joke under any circumstance. He was an amazing father. He lit up the lives of everyone he met and cared for each person as though they were family, because to him, they were. He had a way of lifting people up and finding the best in everyone. Mitch would make a point to reach out to his many loved ones to check in on them as often as he possibly could; he was known to stop by at a moment's notice just to say hello. As an incredible man with an insurmountable amount of love and light in his heart, he taught us the importance of helping and loving others to the best of our ability. There truly aren't enough words to describe a man like this.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store