Age 29 of St. Paul Passed Away May 8, 2019 Preceded in death by father, Tim; grandma, Rita Lofgren; & father-in-law, Paul Jenniges. Survived by wife, Sara; children, Scarlett, Kynsleigh & Braxton; mother, Lori; brother, Dylan (Stephanie, Carter & Gavin); the extended Lofgren & Sweeney families; and many friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, May 21st at 11AM at the CHURCH OF ST. STANISLAUS, 398 Superior St. @ Western Ave. in St. Paul. Visitation 2 hours prior to the Service at church. Memorials preferred. Mitch… we love you & we'll miss you forever.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019