June 14, 1935 – February 25, 2019 Molly Harris passed away at her home in St. Paul on February 25, 2019. She was born in Minneapolis to Virginia McGuigan Flanagan and John T. Flanagan. Molly earned a B.A. in Art History, a M.A. in Museology and a PhD from the University of Minnesota. She had a long career as an art historian, author, publisher and independent scholar and was honored by the University as an Alumni of Notable Achievement. She married Leo John Harris in 1956 and was happily married for over 60 years, until John's death in January 2017. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother, raising two children and known as Minnemom for her kindness to her three grandchildren. For twenty years Molly and John owned and operated Pogo Press, an award-winning independent publisher of books about Minnesota, art, breweriana and popular culture. Molly edited and wrote numerous books, as well as articles on art and popular culture for local and national magazines. Molly was an intrepid traveler, accompanying family and friends to numerous destinations including Africa, Easter Island, the Galapagos, Machu Picchu, Polynesia and Latin America. She lived with her family in Washington, D.C. in the 1960s and Brussels, Belgium in the 1970s, traveling throughout Europe. She was active in leadership and volunteer roles with many arts and civic groups including the Ampersand Club, Ephemera Society, Forecast Public Art, Junior League of Saint Paul, and Maya Society of Minnesota. She is survived by her daughter Cecily, son Kevin (Nancy Cox), grandchildren Virginia, Kevin Jr. and Caroline, sister Cathleen (Gerald White), nephew Ted (Claire Porter), niece Wendy and abeloved Sheltie named Cocoa. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents Virginia and John Flanagan, and sister Sheila Flanagan Paulsen. A Celebration of her Life is planned for June 1, 2019. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Maya Society of Minnesota or the Ephemera Society.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 21, 2019