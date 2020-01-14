Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mollie McCANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mollie C. McCANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mollie C. McCANN Obituary
Age 32, of Mpls. Passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Survived by parents, Diane and Michael; and brother Evan; grandparents LaMond and Marilyn Kopesky, grandmother Lois McCann; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mollie attended Woodbury High School and latter University of Minnesota Duluth and St. Paul College. She was an artist, a dancer, an actress, and an accomplished vocalist who never met an audience she didnt like. She was a little girl with a big heart who took great joy in attending to others. Memorials maybe directed to University of Minnestoa Landscape Arboretum or St. Olaf Catholic Church Samaritan Ministry. Private family memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Minneapolis. Visitation Thursday, January 16, 4-8PM at the: www.washburn-mcreavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave. N.E.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -