|
|
Age 32, of Mpls. Passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Survived by parents, Diane and Michael; and brother Evan; grandparents LaMond and Marilyn Kopesky, grandmother Lois McCann; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mollie attended Woodbury High School and latter University of Minnesota Duluth and St. Paul College. She was an artist, a dancer, an actress, and an accomplished vocalist who never met an audience she didnt like. She was a little girl with a big heart who took great joy in attending to others. Memorials maybe directed to University of Minnestoa Landscape Arboretum or St. Olaf Catholic Church Samaritan Ministry. Private family memorial Mass of Christian Burial in Minneapolis. Visitation Thursday, January 16, 4-8PM at the: www.washburn-mcreavy.com Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave. N.E.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 14, 2020